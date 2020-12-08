Triad school districts try to fill hundreds of open positions as first semester closes

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — As the first school semester comes to an end, Triad school districts are trying to “sell” their job offers to potential applicants in hopes of filling hundreds of open positions.

COVID-19 has made several Triad teachers re-evaluate their current careers. It has caused some teachers to retire early due to health concerns, forced some teachers to change their minds on their career choice due to stress or forced some to change districts thinking things would be different somewhere else.

These decisions have left a wide rang of openings that districts are desperate to fill.

FOX8 looked at six districts within the Triad which include Guilford County, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County, Alamance-Burlington, Rockingham County, Randolph County and Davidson County.

The numbers show:

Several districts have begun to compete for those job seekers.

Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools held a job fair early in December. A tally of applicants for the vacant positions included 300 participants and conducted more than 900 virtual chats/interviews with them.

Guilford County has started to offer signing bonus for experienced teachers.

It includes a $10,000 signing bonus for teachers in their first and second years of teaching, or teachers who do not have EVAAS data; $15,000 signing bonus for teachers with three years of meeting expected growth EVAAS data; $20,000 singing bonus for teachers with two years of highly effective EVAAS data; $30,000 signing bonus for teachers with tree or more years of highly effective EVAAS data.

For Davidson County Schools, the district has begun to find other ways around financial compensation, something the district can’t meet in the way other districts can.

Lydia Hedrick, a recruiter for the district, explained the district is an effective choice for educators who don’t want to get lost in a large system.

“While we may not have the financial backing to offer a monetary bonus to those to come to Davidson County, what we can offer is personal interaction,” she said.

The district relies heavily on local universities and families who look to the Davidson County as a potential landing spot for a family.

Hedrick explained that teachers work closely with the superintendent and their administrative staff.

The district has also put an increased effort into helping potential hires get their certification.

“We’ll create that license application for them, walk them through the steps either virtually or in our office…you will get more personalized attention in Davidson County Schools,” Hedrick said.

The district will be holding a virtual discussion with potential applicants on Friday via ZOOM between 11:45 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.