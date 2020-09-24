Triad restaurant owners show support for proposed federal relief bill

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As fall approaches, several Greensboro restaurant owners say their goal is simply surviving the season.

“You do feel like you’re kind of left behind because our industry is so unique, right now the challenges are so unique,” said Steven Gingher, who owns The Sage Mule with his wife.

Gingher plans to add heaters to his patio seating, and make blankets available. He said federal funds provided by the Paycheck Protection Program helped him, but that was months ago.

“We need all the help we can get, we’ve cut every cost we can think of and we still have employees living paycheck to paycheck and have benefits, and we need to keep the lights on so every bit would help,” he said.

Gingher said the proposed Restaurant Act could help. The federal bill would set aside $120 billion for a relief fund.

“A small restaurant, the places you love to go on your way home, the guy you’ve known for years, we need help, and we need it sooner rather than later,” said Aaron Schneider, general manager for Pizzeria L’Italiano.

Stabilization grants would not have to be paid back, and could be used to cover expenses like payroll, rent and mortgages.

“I think that a restaurant-focused act is not only going to beneficial it’s going to be necessary to let restaurants thrive all over the United States that are kind of running on their last bit of energy and money,” said Wes Wheeler, co-owner of Undercurrent.

Wheeler plans to use the restaurant’s private dining room to keep customers socially distanced. With or without the extra money, his strategy remains the same.

“My plan is to just save jobs, and to keep things moving here as I can. And to do that without as many expectations and to just survive and get through the winter,” he said.

Three North Carolina representatives have signed onto the bill, including Rep. Alma Adams.

A similar measure introduced in the Senate has Sen. Thom Tillis’ support.

A portion of the available funds would be set aside for minority-owned restaurants, and businesses owned by women and veterans.