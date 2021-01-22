Triad residents trying their luck at massive Mega Millions jackpot

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Gas wasn’t the only thing pumping at Jay’s Grocery in Greensboro.

A steady flow of people came in to buy a ticket for the Mega Millions.

“Jay’s is a good store right here, they keep all their winners posted so I feel lucky out of this store,” said Daynien Perry, a lottery player.

$1 billion is up for grabs for anyone willing to test their luck.

For Danny Williamson, if he’s lucky, it’s money that would give him a sense of security.

“I don’t even get the stimulus check, so I won’t go crazy, get momma, daddy, family members houses and cars,” he said.

In these times, trying to pick the right numbers gives people a glimmer of hope.

“People need work, jobs, money, so I would basically take that money and let’s get some people back to work and get bills paid,” Perry said.

The Mega Millions Lottery drawing airs tonight at 11 right here on FOX8.

You can purchase your ticket at a retail location or online here.