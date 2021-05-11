Triad pediatricians strongly recommend COVID vaccine for children

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Healthcare providers and vaccination clinics could be offering the Pfizer vaccine to children 12 through 15 as soon as this week.

On Wednesday morning, the CDC will vote on whether or not to approve the COVID-19 vaccine for children.

It’s something pediatric health experts have waited for since the trials began in children. For months, doctors at Cone Health saw about four children a month in the ICU extremely sick from COVID complications like MIS-C.

“We absolutely see children get very sick. Life threateningly ill, and nobody would ever want that for their child,” said Dr. Mike Cinoman, head of pediatrics at Cone Health.

Pediatricians throughout the Triad strongly recommend Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children 12 to 15. The vaccine, which the FDA approved for emergency use on Monday, is the exact same as the one given to adults right now.

“No change at all. The timing of the vaccine is still three weeks apart at a minimum, and the dose is completely the same,” Dr. Cinoman explained.

He told FOX8 vaccine trials in children have been 100 percent effective with minimal side effects and is confident in the safety of the shot, recommending it for everyone 12 to 15.

“We’ve waited a long time for the opportunity to start vaccinating pediatric-aged patients,” Dr. Cinoman stated.

To families who may be apprehensive, Dr. Cinoman says the benefits from the shot outweigh the risk of complications related to COVID-19.

“We have a tool to fight this that is incredibly effective and seemingly safe,” Dr. Cinoman concluded.