Triad law enforcement agencies target high-level drug traffickers

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Local law enforcement is fighting the drug trade in our area with more manpower and more resources.

The Forsyth County Drug Task Force is designed to take down drug traffickers. The collaborative partnership between the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, the Winston-Salem Police Department and the Kernersville Police Department is just a few months old.

“We’ll never stop the drug trade, we know that. The end goal is to save lives. The end goal is to slow the trade down,” Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said.

Our location and network of interstates, among other things, make the Piedmont Triad attractive to the drug trade.

“It’s real. We are in the middle district of North Carolina and I-40 runs East and West and U.S. 52 runs North and South and a few other byways and highways. We have to be mindful of what’s going on around us,” Kimbrough said.

The task force combines resources and personnel from federal and local law enforcement agencies to identify and dismantle criminal organizations that are supplying street-level sellers and users.

“Our objective is not to be out here imposing on people, profiling up and down the highway, that’s not what we do. This is another level of drug investigation, and our objective is not to arrest the local guy on the street corner. We are way above that,” Kimbrough said.

In the first three months of 2021, detectives seized a long list of illegal narcotics and other items valued at almost $65 million. They also issued over 100 federal charges.

“We are doing our part to combat that drug trafficker who is preying upon those who have addiction,” Kimbrough said.

Federal partners will step in when an investigation reaches beyond the jurisdictional boundaries of Forsyth County.