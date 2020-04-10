Triad high school seniors trying to stay positive as coronavirus impacts their final months of school

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Graduating seniors are doing their best to enjoy their final few months of high school.

While they’re supposed to be out making memories, they’re stuck at home away from friends and missing out on special moments of their lives.

“You only get one senior year. You only get one time in high school,” Chase Wade said.

He’s a senior at Trinity High School and is the third baseman/pitcher for the Bulldogs.

He last took the field on March 11 but has since not been able to finish out the season due to COVID-19.

“We were having a really good year. We were doing the best we have been in a while,” Wade said.

Not only can Wade and his teammates not finish out the season, those that have already committed to play baseball in college missed out on their signing day.

While Wade has already committed to Guilford College, other Trinity Bulldog baseball players who have yet to find their college now have to deal with the struggles of getting recruited.

“It effects recruiting, which is a big part,” Wade said. “Coaches can’t come to you. They can’t talk to you, can’t do a lot of things that they wish they could.”

Makayla Key, a senior at Dudley High School stressed that students will have to take a leap of faith in deciding if they will like the college they chose since they have to take virtual tours, which can be less informative than on campus visits.

“We’ve been told our whole life, you’re going to step foot on campus, and you’re going to know. This is going to be my home for the next four years,” Key said.

She is also slated to be valedictorian for his 2020 class. Her walk across the stage and speech at the end of the year may not happen.

“Something that seemed so concrete for our past 12 or 13 years of school is no longer concrete…Graduation was one of those stable things that I was looking forward to. Now, I’m like, I don’t know if it’s going to happen,” Key said.

She stressed that it’s a small price she’s willing to pay if it means her classmate stay safe.

“I’m not really concerned about getting up there and reading my speech,” Key said. “I’m more worried about whether my peers have food to eat.”