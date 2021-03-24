Triad high school football teams navigate pandemic season

High school sports have not escaped the effects of the pandemic.

Since the start of the already-delayed season, positive COVID-19 cases have forced local school districts to cancel a handful of football games.

Friday night, West Forsyth High School’s varsity football team will be back in action after taking two-weeks off when a student-athlete tested positive earlier this month.

The school district says after extensive contact tracing and following safety protocols, several athletes had to sit out as a precaution.

“Adapt and overcome is our motto, that’s what it is going to be. We had to be ready to adapt and overcome and that’s what we did,” West Forsyth football coach Adrian Snow said.

Friday night lights is requiring more flexibility than ever before, and coaches are committed to following safety measures to keep kids safe and playing the sport they love.

The virus will undoubtedly have a lasting impact on student athletics, but it’s not changing the players’ passion for the game.

“You are never guaranteed tomorrow and what we are dealing with, so if you have an opportunity you need to make the best of it,” Snow said.

The West Forsyth Titans are scheduled to play R.J. Reynolds on Friday at 7 p.m.