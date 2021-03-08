‘People shouldn’t take it as a free-for-all’: Triad health experts respond after CDC says vaccinated people can gather without masks

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Centers for Disease Control has given the green light for fully vaccinated people to start seeing friends and loved ones without a mask.

Monday’s action is a big first step, and one that should motivate everyone to get their shot as spots open up.

Triad health experts at Cone Health and Wake Forest Baptist told FOX8 they’re confident with the announcement. Cone Health Chief Physician Executive Dr. Bruce Swords and Wake Forest Baptist infectious disease expert Dr. Christopher Ohl have followed the science behind it and say if you’re fully vaccinated, then you can proceed with caution.

People FOX8 spoke to around the Triad aren’t as confident.

“You’ve got young people, older people, and we’re just getting to the level where we can actually get out there and enjoy our lives…it’s time to take vacations, so why just not keep the mask on?” asked Belinda Glenn.

While the vaccine is new, leading health experts are confident it will protect us.

That is why the CDC announced Monday fully vaccinated people can visit with each other indoors without wearing masks or staying 6 feet apart.

“The vaccine in general, I think it’s a necessity, but people who are saying the mask isn’t necessary, I think it’s absolutely a necessity because it’s precautionary,” said Natija Silam, who works in the emergency department at High Point Regional Hospital.

Fully vaccinated people can also visit with unvaccinated people from one other household indoors without wearing masks or staying 6 feet apart if everyone in the other household is at low risk for severe disease.

“I feel like everybody should still wear their mask even though we’re vaccinated. Just because it’s a vaccine doesn’t necessarily mean that’s a cure, so I think everybody should still socially distance and keep their mask on,” Kayla Glenn said.

Cone Health’s Dr. Bruce Swords told FOX8 he supports the CDC’s decision but says we can’t let our guard down.

“I think it’s a nice evolution of the recommendations. It makes sense to me scientifically, and people shouldn’t take it as a free-for-all that if you’ve been vaccinated, you don’t have to wear a mask,” Dr. Swords explained.

While vaccinated senior citizens can finally visit with grandchildren, Dr. Christopher Ohl of Wake Forest Baptist Health advises seeing grandchildren middle school aged and younger.

Those in high school and college can still pose a risk.

“High school kids and college students because they tend to be out and about and social,” Dr. Ohl stated.

FOX8 also reached out to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services regarding the new recommendations.

A spokesperson told us, “vaccines offer a safe and effective way to protect from COVID and more than one million North Carolinians are fully vaccinated. It is important to note that people who have been vaccinated still need to wear masks when they are in public settings and around those who are not vaccinated.”