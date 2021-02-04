Triad health departments helping long-term care facilities get vaccinated

People living in long-term care facilities were supposed to be among the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, but some facilities still haven’t gotten residents vaccinated.

Many enrolled in federal programs that provided vaccines through CVS or Walgreens, but some failed to do so.

A spokesperson for Forsyth County Public Health Department said Thursday that the county was provided 85 long-term care facilities that were not enrolled, many were mental health facilities.

“Of the 85 facilities – 10 either no longer exist or didn’t respond to multiple attempts, 64 have been administered 1st doses, 6 are on schedule to receive 1st doses this week, and 5 have received 2nd doses,” wrote Forsyth County Deputy County Manager Shontell Robinson.

Guilford County Public Health is assisting two long-term care facilities with vaccine administration in partnership with Guilford County EMS Paramedics.

Stratford Retirement Community in High Point said Guilford County will be assisting with an upcoming vaccine clinic.

“We’ve been trying all the options that we could, and it’s finally worked out,” said Tim Justice, the community’s general manager.

He said as an independent living community, not an assisted or skilled nursing facility, the facility was not eligible for federal programs because of the type of care they provide.

“I think we’re right where we need to be. We’re happy that the health departments do come in here,” Justice said. “Many of our residents do not drive, they’re not able to get out of the building to go to an offsite clinic.”

A spokesperson for Davidson County Health Department told FOX8 the department only vaccinated one facility.

In Randolph County all long-term care facilities signed a contract with federal programs.

Stratford Retirement Community plans to hold its clinic on February 17.