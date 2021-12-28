Triad fire crews to burn 2-story hotel in High Point as part of ‘historic’ training Wednesday

American Inn and Suites on the 100 block of Southwest Cloverleaf Place (Google Maps)

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple Triad fire departments are coming together for a live-burn training using an American Inn and Suites hotel building in High Point.

On Tuesday, the High Point Fire Department announced plans for what it called a “historic” training Wednesday at the two-story hotel on the 100 block of Southwest Cloverleaf Place.

The High Point Fire Department will be working alongside the Greensboro, Winston and Kernersville fire departments.

“The building was donated to the fire department and police department for some outstanding and rare training,” HPFD said in a news release. “The fire department, rarely if ever, has this opportunity to perform a live-burn training on such a large building.”

No word on the exact time that the live-burn training will begin.