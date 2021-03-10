Triad family travels country in RV despite pandemic

HIGH POINT, N.C. – It was a cross-country trip years in the making but was almost ruined by a virus which shut down much of the world in a matter of months.

“We had talked about it for a long time, and kind of just daydreamed more or less and then finally just decided to pull the trigger,” explained travel blogger Jeremy Moorhouse.

In early November 2019, Jeremy, his wife Shelly, and their daughter Ivelina, moved out of their Winston-Salem apartment and into an RV. Before staying local for a few weeks, they crossed into South Carolina on Dec. 1, 2019.

“It was cold and pouring down rain that day,” Jeremy recalled. “It was just exciting. We just knew that it was going to be an adventure and really couldn’t wait.”

Ivelina, who was 13 at the time, was already being homeschooled. Shelly was working remotely as an online English as a second language (ESL) teacher, and Jeremy was also working remotely in digital marketing and eCommerce.

“We kept telling her like, ‘This is going to be so much fun, we’re going to see this, and that and we’re going to go to Disney World,’” Shelly said, of Ivelina.

While working as an ESL teacher, Shelly was interacting with children from China when COVID-19 started to emerge.

“I really never thought that would affect us,” she said. “But I do remember us being in Arizona when we really started hearing some things and we were like, ‘Oh, what is this going to mean?’”

Their wheels, like much of the country, came to a halt.

“We were thinking like, ‘Are gas stations going to shut down? What are we going to do?’” Shelly added.

As shelter-in-place orders started going into effect, some of the locations they’d planned to travel to started shutting down. The family decided to stay in Arizona for longer than originally anticipated.

“Kinda mixed feelings about being on the road, and the uncertainty of what’s going on, but at the same time still having that sense of freedom,” Jeremy said.

At this point, the Moorhouses had gone from North Carolina, to South Carolina, Georgia and Florida. Their journey had taken them through the panhandle to Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico and Arizona. All the while, posting to their new blog, titled “Family Adventure for All,” which they say seeks to “empower and inspire other special needs families to travel to the USA.”

Upon leaving Arizona, they traveled north to Utah, cut over the southern part of Idaho and into Oregon.

“We did get to see the Pacific coast, which was nice – in Oregon – not in California,” Shelly said. “We saw amber waves of grain as we traveled, like it was waving in the wind.”

The family then went through the southeast corner of Washington, into the Idaho panhandle, and had originally planned to visit friends in Canada before the border closed. The closure forced them east into Montana, Wyoming and back into Idaho.

“We did see bear and bison out at Yellowstone,” Jeremy said. “There was never a dull moment for sure. Probably too many stories to count.”

The family then crossed into Utah, Colorado, back into New Mexico to Santa Fe, before hopping on I-40 and heading back home.

“Each place was unique and beautiful in its own way, even if it was really barren,” Shelly said, of the trip.

“You lose track of how many times you’re trying to pick your jaw back up,” Jeremy added.

The family admits their journey wasn’t always easy.

“Probably the hardest part was just three people living in such close quarters for that long. ‘We all got tired of each other at times.’ It kind of feels like a pressure cooker some days,” Jeremy and Shelly said.

Then again, neither was coming home to the Triad.

“It’s been probably more of an adjustment coming back than it was actually starting the trip,” Jeremy said.

For more information on their trip, tips and tricks, click here.