Triad family begs for answers months after Greensboro homicide

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This Christmas, there was an empty seat at Dineashia Thompson’s table where her son Aisjon Weasley use to sit.

Instead, a photo of him sits above the fire place where it has been since his death in April.

On April 12, 2020, Greensboro police found Weasley dead from a gunshot wound at the Apple Ridge Condominium complex on Mystic Drive. He was found around 1:00 a.m. near his apartment.

Since then, has Dineashia waited for answers from detectives who are still tracking down leads in this case. But, for Dineashia, the waiting has become a fog over her and her family.

Aisjon’s death was the ninth homicide in the city of Greensboro in 2020.

By Christmas Day of 2020, homicides sat around 60, which is a historic number for the city police department.

Early in December, Greensboro Police Chief Brian James spoke to city council members about the lack of resources and manpower they have to tackle the city’s growing crime problem, including homicides.

Dineshia said she’s seen detectives on her son’s case stretched thin.

“Well we had another murder today or we have another two or three murders this day,” she explained of what she’s heard from police. “We had to be pulled off of this case to go be on that one. So how are you ever going to solve a case? You need to hire, supply and demand. Because you don’t have enough detectives to solve what these kids are doing. What’s going on out here these days?”

What’s also become heartbreaking is knowing that someone who saw her son being killed has yet to come forward.

“There were so many people out there when this happened, but nobody has come forward,” Dineshia said. “Nobody wants to say what had happened…But, if you put yourself in my shoes, if that detective came knocking on your door, you would want somebody to say OK I saw this or that.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.