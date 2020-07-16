Triad families looking into home-schooling co-ops amid pandemic

Getting creative and putting problem-solving skills to work.

Parents had a hard time in the spring helping their students with remote learning, while balancing everything else.

Now, as they weigh different options for their kids for this coming school year, some are looking at alternative options.

Some parents across the Piedmont are looking at something called cooperatives.

These co-ops are small groups of families that share the care of kids during the day. Each family has its own remote learning program they go through with another parent or a learning instructor, along with a few other children.

It makes it easier for both parents and children during this unprecedented time.

“How are my kids going to sit through seven or eight hours in a mask, not touching their friends that they haven’t seen since March, and not being as social as they were?” Hannae Avery said.

Sending her 7-and 8-year-old kids back to school wasn’t an option for the Guilford County mom.

She also had concerns with remote learning.

“I may not return to my full-time job I was doing, because I will have to sacrifice and do things for my children,” Avery said.

Avery looked online to get some ideas.

“I had seen a lot of interest online about homeschooling with co-ops. From my understanding, it’s different homeschooling families who get together,” she said.

Samantha Burks also liked the idea and went on social media to find a family to work with.

“I posted to a Winston-Salem moms group on Facebook and just kind of put the question out there,” she said.

The Winston-Salem mom is now starting her own co-op.

“I thought maybe I’d get 5-6 people and we could all agree to get together and share a little bit of the burden and get a little bit of a break,” Burks said.

She’s calling it the Winston-Salem Forsyth County Elementary Care Cooperative.

Burks is trying to give parents the help they need, with either homeschooling or public remote learning, while still supporting the development of their children.

“Give them a little bit of a chance to socialize. Have a little bit of interaction,” Burks said. “And spend the necessary growth time away from their family to get peer interaction.”

She said the response has been overwhelming and hopes other parents also think outside the box.

“We as parents also have to be a model to confront these problems and coming up with creative solutions,” Burks said. “I hope that will inspire and empower my kids to do the same.”

FOX8 did check with a lawyer with the Home School Legal Defense Association and is told this is all legal for families to do, as long as each family has their own learning program.