Triad faith leaders pray for unity ahead of Inauguration Day

Faith leaders in our area are praying for peace ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Their prayer for unity follows warnings of potential unrest as one administration transitions power to the next.

“We just felt like now is the time when our nation needs healing. We call this the United States of America, but we are far from united,” pastor Kelvin Sellers said.

Tuesday night, the Ministers United for Christ of Thomasville and Vicinity connected virtually and led a prayer for unity.

Sellers preached from the pulpit about healing the nation.

“In a baseball game at the 7th inning, they’ll stop the game, stand up, and sing God Bless America. If we want God to bless America then we got to stop this mess, we got to stop it,” Sellers said.

Sellers says the storming of the U.S. Capitol two weeks ago left him feeling embarrassed, but God commands us to love, therefore he’ll be praying for everybody.

“How can I stand up here and preach about love and forgiveness and then I hate my brothers who marched on the Capitol? I still got to pray for them,” Sellers said.

His prayer is that the ministers’ words touch hearts and minds across the country.

“I believe in what the word of God said, if two or three touch and agree, that it shall be done, and I think if we get together and agree about bringing this country back together with unity it can be done,” Sellers said.