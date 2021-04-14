Triad event venues booking up fast

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Event venues across the state remain in limbo as we inch closer to concert and graduation season. Under Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order, venues can only operate at 50 percent capacity indoors and outdoors.

Weddings, baby showers and graduation parties that had to be postponed during COVID-19 are now back in full swing.

“For May, I have no more dates in May. All of our dates are booked,” Lenore Bittle said.

Bittle, who owns The Golden Doors conference and event center in High Point, told FOX8 she’s grateful for the surge in business, even with COVID-19 capacity restrictions keeping her operating at 50 percent capacity.

“My one room I can do 30 people and they will socially distance. A second room you can do 40 people and my ballroom where we can normally do like 300 people, I can do 50 people so that way it kept us going. We’ve been very fortunate to be able to offer them a venue where they can do both, and still remain socially distanced,” Bittle said.

If you’re looking to book a venue, Bittles’s advice is to do it soon. Despite COVID restrictions, event planning hasn’t stopped.

“In all honesty, there is a waitlist. Some people say if they cancel this date, please give me a call,” Bittle said.

Venues across the Triad are filling up fast.

“Start early. Graduations are coming up. Do not wait. Do not wait because everybody is looking for that same date that you’re looking for,” Bittle said.