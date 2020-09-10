Triad drive-in movie theaters are open for business!

The Drive at Winston-Salem Fairgrounds (Courtesy of Emma Ross)

Yes, movie theaters are still closed in North Carolina, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy a flick on the big screen.

Gov. Roy Cooper moved the state into Phase 2.5 on Friday, Sept. 4. Movie theaters, however, were not among the businesses allowed to reopen.

Fortunately, the Triad has a few drive-in movie theaters, some of which opened specifically because traditional theaters had to shut their doors.

So park your car, turn up your radio and enjoy your night out at the drive-in!

Eden Drive-In

Each weekend, the Eden Drive-In offers up two double-features with one on each of their two screens.

In recent weeks, they showed Marvel favorites “Spider-Man: Homecoming” followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home,” new releases “Unhinged” and “Bill & Ted Face the Music” and classics “Goonies” and “Gremlins.”

The cost is $7 for an adult and $5 for children, and, yes, that includes both movies in the double feature.

The Eden Drive-In is located at 106 Fireman Club Road in Eden.

Visit the Eden Drive-In Facebook page for more information.

Lexington Cinema

Under normal circumstances, Lexington Cinema would be welcoming you inside, so this theater found a clever way to keep business moving and continue showing the newest releases.

The movie theater has two screens open on Fridays and Saturdays.

Lexington Cinema is currently showing two new releases: “The New Mutants” and “Unhinged.”

The cost is $15 per vehicle, but pricing restrictions sometimes require the theater to charge $8 per adult and $6 per child or senior.

The Lexington Cinema is located at 235 N. Talbert Boulevard in Lexington.

Visit the Lexington Cinema website for more information.

The Drive at Winston-Salem Fairgrounds

Winston-Salem was going to be debuting the newly-renamed Carolina Classic Fair this summer, but the pandemic forced the city to put those plans on pause.

Instead, the city is using the fairgrounds for a drive-in theater!

With two screens, The Drive has been able to show classics and newer favorites. Some recent highlights have been “Jurassic Park,” “The Wizard of Oz,” “Aquaman” and “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”

On the weekends, tickets cost $10.50 per adult and $8.50 per child under 12. Children ages four and under are free.

The Drive is located at 2886 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem.

Visit The Drive’s website for more information.