Triad cyber attack expert weighs in on Colonial Pipeline attack

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Colonial Pipeline shutdown is exposing the growing cyber vulnerabilities in the nation’s aging critical infrastructure.

“It just really speaks to how vulnerable we are as we start increasing the usage of digital technology in day-to-day services and solutions,” said Raisha Cobb, the Chief Information Security Officer at WSSU.

It’s projected that cyber crime costs organizations $2.9 million every minute, according to Fortinet.

Cobb says the consequences are bigger than costs though. Cyber attacks also create trust issues.

“It’s the faith of the community in the services and the infrastructure you provide to them, and so that could be a long-term impact to your organization and your ability to secure new customers or retain current customers,” said Cobb.

Cobb says the hackers are motivated by money, politics, and other factors. She also believes the attacks are often crimes of opportunity.

“You should operate in the mindset that it’s not, it’s not never, it’s just when. When is it going to happen to me?” said Cobb.

Cobb encourages companies to invest and create a security framework that allows them to properly prevent, defend and respond to attacks.

“Really be upfront about where your vulnerabilities lie, where you have gaps in your technology and processes, and vendors who provide support, if you are giving external access to them you need to look at all those and scrutinize them because those are all access points and potential for cybercrime to occur,” said Cobb.