Triad counties resume using Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — On Thursday, health providers started offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in the Piedmont Triad after a temporary pause.

“We’re going to have to get the majority of our population vaccinated,” said Joshua Swift, the Forsyth County Public Health Director.

During a 10 day pause, the CDC and FDA reviewed the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after reports of blood clots in six people out of millions who got the shot.

“The Johnson & Johnson vaccine just like the other vaccines is safe,” Swift said. “It’s effective, it’s been tested, those blood clots were very rare.”

Some people are still cautious of the vaccine and the supply is low.

“We only had 120 doses this weekend and we plan to use another 100,” Swift said.

Guilford County Health Department officials told FOX8 all three of the vaccine clinics in the county have the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In Alamance, Davidson, Davie and Randolph County it is not an option, but spokespeople told FOX8 they will use the vaccine if it’s allocated from the state.

Swift said it’s essential people under the age of 45 get the shot.

“Those young people from that 18 to 45 we’re seeing more cases because they have less vaccine,” he said. “That’s where we need to get the vaccine out the most because that’s the least vaccinated part of our population.”

Some clinics are now allowing people to choose which of the three vaccines they want. County health leaders told FOX8 the availability to pick is based on supply.