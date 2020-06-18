Triad contact tracers track down people potentially exposed to the coronavirus

Contact tracers are helping local public health departments identify clusters of COVID-19 cases in our communities.

In the last week, North Carolina health officials listed Forsyth, Guilford and Alamance counties as areas of concern.

There’s been a call for more testing and tracing in these counties as the numbers continue to climb.

Roberta Hawthorne works for the Forsyth County Department of Public Health and just recently took on the responsibilities of a contact tracer.

She’s following up with close contacts to a known COVID-19 case.

Tracers are discovering a majority of contacts are in clusters, due to an increase in household spread of the virus.

Hawthorne says being a tracer requires technical and people skills.

“There are many people who don’t want to share that type of personal information, especially over the phone with someone they’ve never met. So we do our best to talk them through the process, explain the reason for our call, and let them know the information they provide really does help us slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community.,” said Hawthorne.

Hawthorne says for the most part contacts are cooperative.

Forsyth County has an additional 30 contact tracers from the state to help their efforts.

Guilford County health officials have requested 11 additional personnel from the state, and Alamance County health officials are asking for 6 more contact tracers.