Triad companies plan COVID-19 vaccine clinics onsite for essential workers

Triad companies are bringing pharmacists and other providers to their facilities to get more essential workers vaccinated against COVID-19.

A spokesperson for the Guilford County Public Health Department said Tuesday they are working with a number of companies with more than 100 employees to provide onsite clinics, but declined to say how many.

The health department allocated 500 doses for a weekend vaccination clinic at Culp, Inc.’s Stokesdale facility.

“We started discussing how important for the families to have access to the vaccine, and from there we also decided it would be a good idea to include the community in northern Guilford County, so it started with employees and expanded to families and the community,” said Teresa Huffman, senior vice president of Human Resources.

In Randolph County, Prevo Drug has been vaccinating workers at local manufacturing plants once or twice weekly.

“It just depends on what we’ve gotten for the week, what our waitlist looks like, there’s just so many variables and we’re just trying to be as fair as possible to everybody and get everybody vaccinated,” said Ashley Duggins, pharmacy owner.

The pharmacy has been receiving allocations of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines from the state and said they plan to hold an onsite clinic Wednesday.

“The 80 (doses) that we’re giving tomorrow, we can do that in an hour and a half. Especially with coordination from human resources, and then of course a waiting area so they can wait afterward and we can monitor them safely,” Duggins explained.

Randolph County is the only county labeled “red” when it comes to COVID-19 metrics. Duggins said meeting essential workers where they are cuts down transportation or language barriers.

“I just think it’s really important that we go into some of these places where folks may not have the traveling means to get here, some folks carpool together, there may be a language barrier that hinders them from scheduling an appointment so a lot of the time we work with translators to make sure those folks have questions answered,” she said.

To register for Culp’s clinic Saturday, visit Starmed.care for more information.