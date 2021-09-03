Triad community shows support for Mount Tabor High School students, families

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — In the wake of tragedy, the communities that physically surround Mt. Tabor High School have begun to emotionally surround them as families, students and educators process Wednesday’s shooting.

Churches have opened their doors to allow those who struggle to process the events that unfolded.

Other businesses, such as CycleBar Winston-Salem, offered free cycle classes throughout Friday to create a space for those impacted by the tragedy to sit and reflect.

Schools across Forsyth, Davidson and Guilford County work gold, the colors of Mt. Tabor, to show their support for the journey to heal many of the students will now have to take.

CycleBar Winston-Salem owner Dixon Douglas said a lot of those who attend early cycle classes are alum of Mt. Tabor High School.

“I’m a firm believer that exercising lets down your guard…In times like this, it is perfectly OK to be vulnerable and to let down your guard,” Douglas said. “This is a time where we can talk and work together and understand what happened and how we can prevent it from happening, and we can learn from it.”

He also has encouraged families who would like to talk through what happened to contact CycleBar Winston-Salem.

Other cyclist organizations, such as Cycle Muse, plan to host a community fundraiser ride next weekend to raise money for the family of William Chavis Raynard Miller Jr., the student who died on campus, and Mt. Tabor High School.

As organizations pitch in to provide a space to process what happened, HOPE Outreach will host a community Rally on Saturday morning specifically for Mt. Tabor students to speak openly about what they experienced.

“Turn your pain into purpose,” is the message HOPE Dealers Outreach CEO Frankie Gist said in preparation of the event.

The community activist said the rally will be an open-mic forum to allow students to speak directly to community leaders in attendance such as Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough and various members of the school district.

“Keep your head up no matter what and turn your pain into purpose. Because your pain has purpose. When go out into this community, you will be able to be an effect because of the trauma that you faced,” Gist said.

He also has encouraged other businesses and organizations to step in and help students work through this tragedy and to continue that connection far beyond the days, weeks and months to follow.

The rally will begin at 11:00 a.m. at Winston Square Park in Winston-Salem.