Triad community health centers receive federal funding boost during pandemic

Several Triad community health centers will get a funding boost under the American Rescue Plan to aid efforts fighting the pandemic.

Triad Adult and Pediatric Medicine has facilities in Greensboro and High Point and provides care for people regardless of their ability to pay for their visit.

CEO Michelle Lewis explained the funding will help expand COVID-19 testing and vaccination efforts.

She said the more than $2.7 million allocated to the facilities will help them reduce transportation barriers in Guilford County.

“We feel it’s very important to us to be in the community, and spread the word, spread the message that ‘I got vaccinated, now it’s your turn to get vaccinated,’” Lewis said.

The center plans to launch an outreach van to help ensure equitable vaccine access in about one month.

“Some of our neighborhoods and our populations have had trouble getting to those vaccine locations. That’s why it’s extremely important for us to be out in those communities such as the housing authority areas, public housing,” she said.

United Health Centers in Winston-Salem will also receive more than $2.7 million from the federal government. Medical Resource Center for Randolph County is slated to get more than $1.5 million.

“We’re just so grateful the federal government and lawmakers recognize the need for funding in the community,” Lewis said.

Additionally, the funding boost will help TAPM hire staff members after losing employees during the pandemic.

In the coming months, Lewis also hopes to strengthen the four-person behavioral team.

“Throughout the pandemic people have dealt with stress and loneliness, and a number of other behavioral health or mental health issues. So we have seen the need to ramp up our behavioral health department,” she said.

Lewis said the funding will be parceled out over the next several months.

A spokesperson for the Medical Resource Center for Randolph County said they have not decided yet how funding will be allocated.