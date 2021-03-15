Triad cities, counties benefit from COVID relief funds

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The American Rescue Plan packs a lot of money for coronavirus relief in North Carolina. The state is receiving $5.6 billion in relief and more than $3.6 billion for cities including Greensboro, Winston-Salem and High Point.

Vonne Keobouala owns Lao Restaurant and Bar in downtown Greensboro.

“There’s businesses who are just hanging by a string,” she said.

She hopes city leaders will use some of the money from the rescue plan to help businesses like hers.

“It’s almost costing us more to open than to close the restaurant,” Keobouala said.

Her restaurant doors have been closed for seven months. It was a difficult decision for Keobouala. She wants to fill the empty seats, but with limited capacity, she can’t make enough money to reopen.

“It’ll take a while for the economy to get back up again for people to feel more comfortable coming out,” she said.

Guilford County Board of Commissioners Chairman Skip Alston found out that the county was receiving coronavirus relief a few days ago. He said county staff members are working on a way to get this money into the hands of people who need it.

“All of the citizens, all of the businesses, all of the families get some help with these funds we’re going to be getting,” he said. “Helping businesses stay in business, by helping those with the rent payment, mortgage assistance, childcare assistance and being able to help our schools.”

Alston is planning to collaborate with city and town leaders across the county. Some that may not be receiving money from the rescue plan.

“That way we can get our businesses back open,” he said. “People can start prospering on their own. They won’t need federal government help.”

Local governments in the Piedmont Triad are getting around half a billion dollars combined. Here is a breakdown according to congressional staff members:

Greensboro: $56.34 million

Winston-Salem: $55.12 million

High Point: $23.42 million

Guilford County: $104.18 million

Forsyth County: $74.14 million

Alamance County: $32.88 million

Davidson County: $32.51 million

Randolph County: $27.86 million

Rockingham County: $17.65 million

The money must be disbursed before December 2024. Alston said the county commissioners plan to discuss the stimulus money during their meeting on Thursday.