Triad ‘Black Panther’ fans mourn death of a superhero

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The country is mourning the death of a superhero.

Actor Chadwick Boseman, most famously known for his role in the movie “Black Panther,” died Friday at 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

As Marvel fans, movie lovers and community members mourn the death of a beloved role model, health experts have a message for you.

“It’s just shocking,” said Laniya Williams, a freshman at NC A&T State University.

“In the African American culture, he played a big role,” said Jaelyn Percell, also a freshman at NC A&T State University.

“To see a hero of mine, an idol of mine pass away, it was the saddest thing,” said Brandon Taylor, a senior at NC A&T State University

A role model and trailblazer for the African American community quietly battled a disease that claims thousands of lives each year.

“You can have colon cancer without any warning signs at all,” said Dr. Vincent Schooler of Eagle Gastroenterology.

Dr. Schooler told FOX8 Black and brown communities have a higher risk of developing colon cancer.

“African Americans present at a later stage. They also present at a younger age,” Dr. Schooler explained.

With genetics, access to healthcare and diet all playing a role, Dr. Schooler urges everyone to be screened for colon cancer when they turn 45. If they have a family history, then they should be screened even sooner.

“Unfortunately, in Chadwick’s case, I don’t know if he had family history, but he would not have fallen into the screening category,” Dr. Schooler said.

Boseman inspired the lives of so many in the African American community and showed that despite the adversities you may face, with perseverance, a different story can be told.

“I don’t have to be like the people around me. I can be whatever I want to be,” Taylor said.

FOX8 spoke to a close friend and former colleague of Boseman’s over the phone.

Ka’ramuu Kush went to college with him. They later performed together at the National Black Theatre Festival in Winston-Salem in 2001.

Kush told FOX8 Chadwick was an old soul, was very wise beyond his years and will be dearly missed.