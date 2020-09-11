Triad bar owners say ALE visit prompts second closure

Several bar and tavern owners in Winston-Salem say a visit by Alcohol Law Enforcement agents has prompted a second closure.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, several establishments reopened while serving food and believed they were in compliance with executive orders.

Owners say Wednesday, agents told them they had too close.

Bulls Tavern, Joyners, Whiskey Dawg’s Bar and Grill and Vintage Sofa Bar all posted messages on social media telling patrons they would be closed until further notice.

Thursday, NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said restrictions were needed to keep communities safe.

“We are heeding that advice from the White House to keep bars closed because of high-risk nature of the setting, I want to say to the bar owners that none of these decisions are easy,” she said.

A spokesperson for the ALE said agents did not charge any owners. She did not say how many had been contacted.

Blake Stewart owns the Fair Witness. His business has been closed for months, but he said he understands why other owners chose to open.

“This is not an intent on their part to be irresponsible, but rather to buck what they feel is unfair treatment, and I’ve got to agree it doesn’t make a lot of sense for private clubs to be closed, I chafe at that a little bit myself,” he said.

Several businesses posted notices on their doors Thursday thanking patrons for their support.