Trees4Trash program will help High Point volunteers, residents clean up public spaces

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A new program will help High Point volunteers and residents clean up public spaces and improve our water.

The initiative is called Trees4Trash.

It’s backed by an $11,000 grant from the national Episcopal Church. Paul Siceloff is a member of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in High Point.

Siceloff said the church has a long relationship with Southwest Renewal Foundation of High Point, a community development organization. It made sense for the church to support and partner with the group that’s working to clean up public places.

“Litter and trash are downers, just depressing,” Siceloff said. “It’s careless and reckless, and it has environmental consequences too.”

After the pandemic, groups will remove items like food wrappers, milk jugs and bottles from green spaces and creeks.

For every 25 pounds of trash that’s removed, a native hardwood tree or two pollinator bushes are planted. Volunteers will coordinate their efforts with Keep High Point Beautiful Supervisor Rebecca Coplin.

“It feels wonderful because not only do we want to see litter removed, but we love to see trees planted because they are good for our environment and High Point,” Coplin said.

Monica Peters is the City Council’s southwest High Point representative. She likes the progress she is seeing in the district.

“I am super excited about everything going on in the southwest, ” Peters said. “We have opportunity zones, small scale manufacturing grants and now this on the ecology side is great.”

Southwest High Point is a part of the Richland Creek watershed which is included in the larger Cape Fear River basin. That means getting rid of the trash and planting trees in High Point will lead to cleaner drinking water for folks as far away as Wilmington.

Tony Collins lives in the Southside neighborhood of High Point. He believes Trees4Trash is the perfect program for his community.

“The Southside neighborhood represents resiliency through the years and even now,” Collins said. “It’s a community that has come together, live together and work together.”

As a councilman, Tyrone Johnson supports the Trees4Trash program. But when he steps away from city government, the program means even more.

“I know the community. My family was raised here. Seeing it come together, it does something to you,” Johnson said.

Andy Piper is the Senior Planner for the City of High Point. He believes Trees4Trash can catch on in other neighborhoods.

“Hopefully what we do today will have a lasting impact and set a precedent for other places in the city to follow,” Piper said.

Supporters of Trees4Trash hope they will be allowed to clear areas along the Southwest High Point Heritage Greenway in the fall or early winter.