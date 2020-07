WASHINGTON -- Top Republicans have said they reached agreement on their party's stimulus proposal and a formal rollout had been expected on Thursday, but as negotiators raced for a final deal the timing for the plan's release has been delayed over disputes and holdups.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin emerged from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's office on Thursday morning to announce a "fundamental agreement" between the White House and Senate Republicans on a $1 trillion coronavirus relief package. But Mnuchin and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows declined to commit to the public release of the plan Thursday. The proposal will now likely be released on Monday, a GOP aide told CNN.