Tree falls on house in Burlington; no injuries reported

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A tree fell on a house in Burlington Sunday evening.

No injuries have been reported.

The tree fell at the Minro Acres Alpaca Farm on 2465 Carolina Road.

The homeowner tells FOX8 she was getting her grandkids ready to leave with their dad and all of a sudden the storm came through, and she and her grandson ran into the house.

When the tree came down, she says it sounded like a train derailing.

She was frantically looking for her six-year-old granddaughter who was in her son’s car in the driveway perfectly OK.

If her son pulled in five more feet, she says her granddaughter would have been crushed to death.

The home did not damaged significantly.

No animals were injured, but a barn was heavily damaged.