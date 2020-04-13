Photos, video show storm damage throughout the Piedmont Triad

Storm damage reports are beginning to come in after early morning storms rolled through the area.
Below is damage on Linwood-Southmont Road in Davidson County near High Rock Lake. There are numerous trees down on roads and homes throughout the area.
Do you have photos of storm damage? Email them to photos@wghp.com
The video below shows extensive damage off Feezor Road in Southmont.
A tree fell on two homes in Davidson County. The incident happened on Lindora Lane around 5:45 a.m. (see the damage in the video player below).