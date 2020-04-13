Watch Now
Photos, video show storm damage throughout the Piedmont Triad

Storm damage reports are beginning to come in after early morning storms rolled through the area.

Below is damage on Linwood-Southmont Road in Davidson County near High Rock Lake. There are numerous trees down on roads and homes throughout the area.

Do you have photos of storm damage? Email them to photos@wghp.com

  • Old Mountain Road in Lexington
  • Old Mountain Road in Lexington
  • Rogers Road in Graham
  • Thomasville
  • Thomasville
  • Thomasville
  • Mebane
  • High Rock Lake area
  • Wafford Road, Southmont. Tree has taken out power and completely cut off all residents. Photo: Logan Shoaf
  • Mocksville/Cooleemee area
  • A tree fell on our porch and corner of our house in Silver Valley in Davidson County!
  • Kernersville – Windsor Manor Way
    Sheryl Norris
  • High Rock Lake area
The video below shows extensive damage off Feezor Road in Southmont.

A tree fell on two homes in Davidson County. The incident happened on Lindora Lane around 5:45 a.m. (see the damage in the video player below).

