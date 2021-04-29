Travis Stroud named High Point Police Chief; ‘I am excited and humbled’

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Meet High Point’s new chief of police: Jonathan Travis Stroud.

Stroud, who currently serves as the interim police chief and 25-year veteran of the force, is set to take up the mantle on May 2,

“Since assuming the role of Interim Chief of Police in August, the support from the citizens of High Point, city leadership and the High Point Police Department family has been overwhelming,” said Stroud. “I am excited and humbled by the opportunity to lead the men and women of this department while working alongside the members of our community to make High Point a safe city. I have no doubt this will be the toughest assignment of my career, but I cannot imagine working anywhere else. I am committed to these officers and this city.”

Before entering this role, he was an assistant chief of police, serving under Chief Kenneth Shultz.

In his 25 years, he has worked as a tactical team commander, patrol commander, field training

team commander and vice and narcotics commander.

“Travis has demonstrated his dedication and leadership in our police department for many years,” said High Point Interim City Manager Randy McCaslin. “Chief Stroud also excelled in the interim role since this past August. While he will continue the standard of excellence for the High Point Police Department, we are looking forward to where he takes the department in the future.”

Before donning the uniform, Stroud was born and raised in High Point and graduated from T.W. Andrews High School in 1990.

He graduated from Appalachian State University in 1994 with a Bachelor of Science in Business

Administration.

He joined the High Point Police Department in 1995 and graduated from the FBI National Academy in 2014.