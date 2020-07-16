Travis Stroud appointed as interim chief of police in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Interim City Manager Randy McCaslin announced Thursday that Jonathan Travis Stroud has been appointed as the interim chief of police. He will begin this position on Aug. 1, 2020.

Stroud is currently a major and has been part of the High Point Police Department for 25 years. In this time, he worked in a variety of roles, including tactical team commander, patrol commander, field training team commander and vice and narcotics commander. In his current role, Stroud focuses on major crimes deterrence and prevention.

Stroud was born and raised in High Point and graduated from T.W. Andrews High School in 1990. He attended Appalachian State University, graduating in 1994 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

Stroud joined the High Point Police Department in 1995 and graduated from the FBI National Academy in 2014.