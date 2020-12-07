Train hits tractor-trailer at railroad crossing in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — A Norfolk Southern train hit a vehicle in Jamestown on Monday, according to Norfolk Southern officials.
Around 5:35 a.m., a Norfolk Southern train hit a tractor-trailer at the Ragsdale Road railroad crossing in Jamestown.
There were no reported injuries to the Norfolk Southern train crew.
Troopers tell FOX that a tractor-trailer stalled on the railroad tracks, the driver noticed the train coming and got out of the cab in time. There is damage to the front of tractor-trailer.
The mixed-freight train was en route from Birmingham, Alabama, to Greensboro when the incident happened.
Norfolk Southern released the following statement to FOX8:
“At Norfolk Southern, the safety of our employees and the communities we serve is our number one priority. Norfolk Southern advises motorists and pedestrians to stay alert around railroad tracks, and to be mindful of all warning signs and signals at railroad crossings.”
