GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A large chunk of Interstate 40 East in Greensboro has been shut down since Friday night.

The closure began at 9 p.m. on Friday night and will last until 6 a.m. on Monday morning.

The road is being shut down to perform milling and resurfacing work. The closure will go along as planned pending favorable weather conditions.

The closure begins at Mile Marker 212 and Exit 212 A for Interstate 73 South. I-40 East is open to local traffic between Exit 213 for Guilford College Road and Exit 218 A for Freeman Mill Road/US 220 South. The closure ends at Exit 227 for Interstate 85.

Entrance ramps to I-40 East are closed from Exit 218 A-B for Freeman Mill Road/US 220 to Exit 224 for East Gate City Boulevard/East Lee Street.

All of the ramps listed below are closed, according to the Greensboro Police Department:

Exit 211 for Gallimore Dairy Road to I-40 East

I-40 at Gallimore Dairy Road

Exit 218 A for Freeman Mill Road/US 220 South to I-40 East

Exit 218 B for Freeman Mill Road/US 220 North to I-40 East

Exit 220 for Randleman Road to I-40 East

I-40 at Randleman Road

Exit 221 for South Elm-Eugene Street to I-40 East

Exit 222 for Martin Luther King Jr Drive/US 421 to I-40 East

I-40 at US 421

Exit 224 for East Lee Street/East Gate City Boulevard to I-40 East

I-40 approaching Gate City Boulevard

NCDOT has provided the following detour option, via Google Maps:

Take Exit 218 A to US 220 South Take Exit 78 to merge onto I-85 North Follow I-85 North and use the three left lanes to re-access I-40 East

This detour is around 14 miles long and will take 13 minutes to travel without traffic, according to Google Maps.

Access to many of Greensboro’s major roads via I-40 has been halted as a result of the closure and the anticipated impact on traffic is high.