GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Road work that would have shut down a large section of Interstate 40 East in Greensboro all weekend has been postponed, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

As was originally planned, all lanes and entrance ramps from Exit 212A for Interstate 73 through Exit 227 for Interstate 85 would have been closed.

I-40 East would only have been open to local traffic between Exit 213 for Guilford College Road and Exit 218A for US 220/Freeman Mill Road.

The closure would have begun on Friday at 9 p.m. and lasted until Monday at 6 a.m.

The closures are part of an effort to resurface I-40 East. The same exact closures were in effect last month.

The closure is being postponed due to the chance of rain in Greensboro this weekend. A new date for the road work has not been determined at this time.