WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — All lanes of US 52 Southbound were closed due to a crash, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

The crash occurred at Mile Marker 105 near Exit 105 for Clemmonsville Road.

Traffic is currently being exited of US 52 and being allowed to cross over Clemmonsville Road and get back on to US 52 Southbound.

The highway remained closed until 12:11 p.m.

Traffic camera footage showed heavy traffic congestion on US 52 Southbound from Exit 108 for Research Parkway all the way up to the Clemmonsivlle Road exit.

There is no word as to what caused the crash or the status of anyone involved at this time.

