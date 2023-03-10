WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple lanes of US 52 North experienced closures following a Friday afternoon crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred at Mile Marker 109, near Exit 109 for US 421.

The closure began at around 4:44 p.m. and is expected to last for an extended amount of time.

The left two lanes of the highway were originally closed. Now the right lane of the highway is closed.

Traffic camera footage shows a heavy amount of congestion on US 52.

Delayed traffic on US 52

The crash also appears to be causing delays on US 421 as well.

There is no word as to what caused the crash or the status of anyone involved at this time.