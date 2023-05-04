WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The left lane of US 52 North is closed due to a late Thursday morning crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred at Mile Marker 114, near Exit 114 for NC 8/Germantown Road.

The closure began at around 11:37 a.m. and will last for an undetermined amount of time. The left lane of the highway is currently closed.

Traffic camera footage shows a large amount of traffic congestion as a result of the crash.

There is no word as to what caused the crash or the status of anyone involved at this time.