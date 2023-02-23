FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A lane is closed on US 421/Salem Parkway due to a Thursday evening crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The closure is in effect at Mile Marker 227, heading southbound, near the ramp for the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway.

Traffic camera footage (DriveNC.gov)

The closure went into effect at around 5:40 p.m. and is expected to last for an extended amount of time.

Traffic camera footage shows heavy congestion on the highway.

According to DriveNC.gov, there are also two areas of construction near where the crash occurred.

There is no word as to what caused the crash or the status of anyone involved at this time.