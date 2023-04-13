WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — All lanes of US 421 Northbound were closed due to a Thursday afternoon crash involving multiple cars, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

The crash occurred at Mile Marker 239, near Exit 239 for Jonestown Road.

The closure began at around 2:12 p.m. and lasted until around 3:05 p.m.

Drivers in the area were being told to take Exit 239 onto Jonestown Road and then take the ramp to get back on US 421 Northbound.

Police say that multiple cars are involved in the crash. There is no word as to what caused the crash or the status of anyone involved at this time.