KERNERSVILLE N.C. (WGHP) — The left two lanes of northbound US 421 are closed due to a crash on Saturday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred at Mile Marker 222 near Exit 222 for NC 66 in Kernersville.

The closure began at around 12:43 p.m. and is expected to last for an indefinite amount of time.

The left two lanes of the highway are closed currently and traffic camera footage shows heavy traffic congestion in the area.

There is no word as to what caused the crash or the status of anyone involved at this time.