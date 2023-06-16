WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Friday afternoon crash on US 421 North has closed a lane of the highway, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred between Mile Marker 231 and Mile Marker 232, near Exit 231 for East 5th Street.

The area of the crash (OpenStreetMap® )

The closure began at around 3:05 p.m. and will last for an undetermined amount of time.

The right lane of the US 421 Northbound is currently closed. Traffic camera footage shows about three miles of heavy traffic congestion on US 421 North.

There is no word as to what caused the crash or the status of anyone involved at this time.