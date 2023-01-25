US 421 crash shuts down highway in Kernersville

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — US 421 North closed due to a crash in Kernersville, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred at Mile Marker 227, near Exit 227 for NC 74/Winston-Salem Northern Beltway and Upper Angel Lake.

The closure began at 11:16 a.m. and is expected to last for an extended amount of time with a heavy impact on traffic.

All lanes on the northbound side of the highway were closed for an extended period of time. The left lane has since been reopened.

Traffic camera footage shows emergency vehicles at the crash scene in rainy conditions.

There is no word as to what caused the crash or the status of anyone involved at this time.