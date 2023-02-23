ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — US 220 was closed in both directions near the Virginia border in Rockingham County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The closure was in effect near where US 220 meets NC 770 and began at around 9:05 a.m.

Drivers are currently being told to take a detour using the nearby exit ramp to get around the closure and back onto US 220.

The closure lasted for a few hours and was due to “emergency road work.”

There is no further information available at this time.