ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The northbound lanes of US 220 were closed following a Thursday morning crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred near the Carlton Road intersection in Rockingham County, just over two miles away from where US 220 merges with Interstate 73.

All northbound lanes of US 220 were closed for an extended period of time. The highway reopened at around 12:16 p.m.

There is no word as to what caused the crash or the status of anyone involved at this time.