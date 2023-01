WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An overturned tractor-trailer caused lane closures on US 52 in Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

The far right lane and entrance ramp for University Parkway are closed as a result of the crash.

Police say the tractor-trailer was the only vehicle involved in the crash and the driver suffered “very minor injuries.”

Drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes if they must travel through the area.