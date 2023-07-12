KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A pedestrian was struck by an NC State Highway Patrol trooper Tuesday night, officials said in a media release Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday night, at about 9:50 pm, Beulaville Fire Department, Duplin County EMS and Beulaville Police Department responded to a car crash scene. The pedestrian was taken to ECU Health in Greenville by helicopter and was listed with life-threatening injuries.

The Highway Patrol said in a news release that Trooper A. C. Westmoreland was traveling west on NC24 near North Kennedy Road in Beulaville when the pedestrian was struck. Westmoreland was on routine patrol at the time, officials said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the pedestrian, Kelvin Lee Kenion, 49, of Beulaville, entered the roadway in an area that was not a designated crosswalk. Officials said Kenion failed to yield to oncoming traffic, resulting in the crash.

Westmoreland immediately turned around and located Kenion in the roadway. He asked for EMS assistance, which later arrived. Westmoreland was not injured.

Officials said speed was not a factor but dark clothing and failure to yield on the part of Kenion, as well as poor lighting in the area were factors that are being examined.

The investigation remains ongoing. The State Highway Patrol Collision Reconstruction Unit is assisting with the investigation. No charges are pending at this time.