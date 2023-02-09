RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple lanes on Interstate 85 Southbound were closed following a crash on Thursday, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred at Mile Marker 113, near Exit 113 for Interstate 74.

Traffic cam footage showing emergency vehicles on the shoulder of I-85 (DriveNC.gov)

The crash occurred at around 5:32 p.m. and closed the two right lanes of the highway.

Traffic camera footage shows a large amount of congestion in the area as well as emergency vehicles on the shoulder of I-85 Southbound.

There is no word as to what caused the crash or the status of anyone involved at this time.