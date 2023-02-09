RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple lanes on Interstate 85 Southbound were closed following a crash on Thursday, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
The crash occurred at Mile Marker 113, near Exit 113 for Interstate 74.
The crash occurred at around 5:32 p.m. and closed the two right lanes of the highway.
Traffic camera footage shows a large amount of congestion in the area as well as emergency vehicles on the shoulder of I-85 Southbound.
There is no word as to what caused the crash or the status of anyone involved at this time.