LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — All lanes of Interstate 85 South are closed following a crash on Sunday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred at Mile Marker 96, near Exit 96 for US 64.

The area of the crash (OpenStreetMap® )

Additionally, a crash has also closed the entrance ramp to I-85 South from US 64.

The closure of all lanes on I-85 South is around 2 miles long, ending at Mile Marker 94, near Exit 94 for Raleigh Road.

Signage was seen on Interstate 85 South in Greensboro warning drivers of the closure at Exit 96 and suggesting that anyone needing to access US 64 take a detour.

Detour directions will be given by on-scene personnel if you must travel through the area.

There is no word as to what caused the crash or the status of anyone involved at this time.