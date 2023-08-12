DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — All lanes of Interstate 85 South are closed as the result of a Saturday afternoon crash near Lexington, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred between Mile Marker 88 and Mile Marker 87, near Exit 88 for NC 47/Hargrave Road.

The closure began at around 12:43 p.m. and will last for an undetermined amount of time.

There is no word as to what caused the crash or the status of anyone involved at this time.