ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — All lanes of Interstate 85 South are closed as the result of a Sunday afternoon crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred in between Mile Marker 149 and Mile Marker 150, near Exit 150 for Jimmie Kerr Road.

The closure began at around 4:21 p.m. and will last for an undetermined amount of time.

The area of the crash (OpenStreetMap® )

All lanes of I-85 South are currently closed as a result of the crash. On-scene personnel are providing detour directions.

Traffic maps show around six miles of heavy congestion on I-85 South.

There is no word as to what caused the crash or the status of anyone involved at this time.